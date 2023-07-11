COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina will soon require all offenders convicted of drunk driving to have an in-car breathalyzer for a period of time.

Advocates say this change will help save lives in the state.

In 2014 state lawmakers passed Emma’s Law, an act which required ignition interlock devices for drunk drivers convicted of multiple offenses or drunk drivers who were two times over the legal limit.

This year, the General Assembly passed legislation that expands this statute to all South Carolina drivers convicted of drunk driving.

The devices prevent a vehicle from starting if the driver is intoxicated. These devices have stopped hundreds from getting behind the wheel drunk in South Carolina advocates have said.

Steven Burritt is the regional executive director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving for South Carolina and North Carolina. Burritt said when the new law is fully implemented next year it will make a difference.

“We’re going to start seeing those really atrocious South Carolina drunk driving fatality numbers start to come down because we are going to have more of those blocked drunk driving trips here in South Carolina,” Burritt said.

Advocates with MADD say they have been pushing for this strengthening of Emma’s Law for years. Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing of the legislation.

“This catches us up to the back end on where the rest of the nation is in terms of DUI laws. We will now be the 35th state to have an all-offender ignition interlock law. But there’s a lot more we need to be done. We still have far too many loopholes that keeps people from getting convicted,” Burritt said.

The latest data shows there were 401 drunk driving fatalities on South Carolina roads reported in 2021.

If an offender can’t cover the cost of the device, the state’s probation agency could pay for it.