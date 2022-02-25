ORGANGEBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina State graduate from Charleston was among those killed in a crash Friday morning in Orangeburg.

South Carolina State University said two women were killed and three others were injured in the crash.

The university confirmed current student Shemyia T. Riley, of Greenville, and recent graduate Zeleria Simpson, of Charleston, were killed during the crash.

Riley, a junior majoring in social work, was a Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College Scholar and recently named a 2022 Shining Star by the SC State University Foundation.

Simpson was a former standout guard for the Bulldogs women’s basketball team who graduated in May 2021 with a degree in criminal justice and law enforcement administration.

“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim President Alexander Conyers said. “There are no words that will dull the pain currently being experienced by their immediate families.

The other three injured in the crash were students at South Carolina State University. They were taken to the hospital with injures.

The two vehicle crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Counselors will be available to students, faculty and staff members who may need help coping with this tragic loss. Contact the Office of Counseling and Student Development at (803) 536-8698.