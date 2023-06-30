COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — State leaders have unveiled a plan to reduce severe flooding across South Carolina.

The Office of Resilience released the state’s first ever Strategic Resilience and Risk Reduction Plan Thursday.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster joined the office and others to discuss their recommendations.

The 744-page report is mostly focused on projects and steps that can be taken to help mitigate flooding.

“Citizens will be safer. We will have a better South Carolina. And we’ll have a good idea of resilience efforts across the state,” said Ben Duncan, chief resilience officer.

When the Office of Resilience was established about two years ago, they were tasked with developing a statewide plan on how to manage floods in the state. The office was created after years of serious flood events in South Carolina.

There are more than 50 recommendations, ranging from infrastructure design, a voluntary home buyout program, data collection improvements and conservation efforts.

The plan provides the framework for what local governments and communites can do to implement resilience in their areas.

Resilience Planning Director Alex Butler said, “Each part of the state has their own unique risk. That’s why it’s important to work from the watershed level. The coast obviously has to deal with sea level rise and we also have threats in the Upstate,” said Alex Butler, resilience planning director. “The I-85 corridor has a high risk of impacts from a large flooding event. We just haven’t been tested like we have in other parts of the state.”

The Office of Resilience received about $200 million in the state budget that goes into effect on July 1st. Some of that money will be used to help implement these recommendations.