MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Pee Dee got a bulk of the rain this afternoon, but that is expected to swap to the coast this evening.

Rain chances diminish after sundown. Only light, spotty showers will appear throughout the overnight hours. Partly cloudy conditions throughout the viewing area with low temperatures in the low-70s.

Friday will be plagued with scattered storms and thunderstorms once again. The Baron3k model, currently, highlights scattered thunderstorms for the coast during the morning commute, and isolated activity for the afternoon. Partly sunny conditions throughout the Pee Dee with isolated storms likely during the midafternoon. High temperatures for tomorrow will be in the mid-80s.

Throughout the weekend, the rain potential will never be 0%, but only 20-30% of the area is forecasted to see showers or storms both Saturday and Sunday. However, a cold front is forecasted to drop through the area early Sunday morning and that will likely be enough forcing to see more scattered activity. This will also be partnered with a ton of moisture throughout the atmosphere and the sea breeze front.

The beaches will be in the mid-80s throughout the weekend and for the first half of the work week. The Pee Dee is going to jump to near 90 degrees on Saturday and hangout there throughout the seven-day forecast.

Once the front is gone on Sunday, scattered shower and thunderstorm activity will persist throughout the work week. There is still going to be periods of sun, especially for the first half of the day. The afternoon time will bring heat-driven convection and activity that pops up due to the inland migration of the seabreeze front.