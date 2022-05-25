SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the law enforcement division will offer boat inspections at public landings to prepare for Memorial Day weekend.

The SCDNR said officers will perform a quick and thorough inspection to verify boaters have the required safety equipment and boat & motor registration for their watercraft before launching.

Inspections are voluntary and not required, officers said.

According to the SCDNR, boaters that agree to be inspected will not be found in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements.

Officers said boaters will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspection but will have the opportunity to correct any boat issues before launch.

The SCDNR said officers will also be available to answer questions and give boater tips on how to stay safe on the water.

Memorial Day weekend courtesy boat inspections will be held on the following dates:

May 28

Horry County

Johnnie Causey Landing from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Lexington County

Lake Murray Dam from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

York County

Ebenezer Park – Lake Wylie from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

May 29

Anderson County

River Forks Boat Ramp – Lake Hartwell from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Berkley County

Cypress Garden from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Clarendon County

Alex Harvin Landing – Lake Marion from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Darlington County

Easterling Landing – Lake Robinson from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Fairfield County

Molly Creek Landing – Lake Wateree from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Greenwood County

Greenwood State Park – Lake Greenwood from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

May 30

Beaufort County

Lemon Island Boot Ramp from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Charleston County

Wapoo Cut Landing – ICW from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

McCormick County

Dorn Landing – Lake Thurmond from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Pickens County

Twelve Mile Landing – Lake Hartwell from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.