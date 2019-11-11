School on lockdown; student charged after using stapler as a weapon

by: Deon Guillory

Posted: / Updated:

Reserve, La – (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – An East St. John High School student faces charges after having a ‘weapon’ on campus.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Monday morning, East St. John High School was placed on lockdown after a student reported that another student may be in possession of a weapon.

In conjunction with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, a search was conducted of the campus. The student in question was located and the suspected weapon was determined to be an open stapler that had been wrapped in a bandana.

The student was removed from campus and has been booked by the Sheriff’s Office with terrorizing.

