SCHP releases new details in fatal hit and run near Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) has released new details in the hit and run death of a 27-year-old Ridgeland woman.

The agency’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) says an unknown vehicle was going eastbound on Highway 336 near Ridgeland last Friday around 11:30 p.m. when it hit Markeshia Dupont.

According to the MAIT, Dupont was walking in the same direction.

It wasn’t until 6:30 a.m. Saturday when her body was found along the same stretch of road.

Dupont’s cousin Thaddeus Smith told WSAV News 3 his cousin didn’t deserve what happened to her.

“To know that it was done at the hands of somebody who doesn’t have any integrity to come forward, even at this time, and take responsibility for their actions,” said an emotional Smith. “That’s the rough part.”

Investigators say they do not have any suspects and are not releasing any more details at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the SCHP or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.