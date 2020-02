(NBC) – A new ‘mini-moon’ is temporarily orbiting the earth.

It was first spotted by scientists at the University of Arizona on February 15th.

The mini-moon, called ‘2020 cd3,’ is about 6 to 11 feet across.

Experts believe it entered the earth’s orbit three years ago.

One of the scientists that discovered the mini-moon, Kacper Wierzchos, says it is “just the second asteroid known to orbit the earth.”