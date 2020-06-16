SCOTUS rules to protect LGBT workers; local transgender woman recalls discrimination

“Sexuality is not going to get the job done, who you sleep with is not going to get the job done."

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that employment discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity is prohibited under federal civil rights law. Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act has been amended, with a six to three vote, to protect those in the LGBT community.

“Sexuality is not going to get the job done, who you sleep with is not going to get the job done,” explained K’Danz Cruz, who has been public identifying herself as a transgender woman for seven years. “With that in mind, I just encourage employers to help us help you, you know?”

I spoke with K’Danz Cruz today about SCOTUS’ decision to protect the LGBT community from employment discrimination.



She shares her story of working in West Texas as a transgender woman.



Full story tonight @Big2News & @KPEJFOX24News pic.twitter.com/MCn0YepPd7 — JuYeon Kim (@JuYeonKimTV) June 16, 2020

Cruz says she has explained workplace discrimination first-hand. Before Monday’s ruling, LGBT job discrimination was still technically legal in much of the nation.

“What really hurt the most was when I was working, and my boss came to me, and was like, ‘You deceived me, why didn’t you tell me? You could’ve told me upfront.’ And I was like it’s not important. I’m doing my work, I’m doing my job, what’s the big deal?”

Cruz says she believes much of the misconceptions come from ignorance and religious conservative values.

“Hopefully people are more open about letting us talk to them. Let us talk to them, let us educate you, it’s not what you think.”

Monday’s historic vote comes just three days after the Trump Administration announced it will eliminate a regulation that prohibits discrimination in healthcare against transgender patients. She says she hopes West Texas will grow to be more united through education and better leadership.

“It saddens me, it angers me, that we have come so far and now everything is being taken away from us. It’s pretty sad that people are saying, ‘All lives matter,’ and our lives don’t matter.”