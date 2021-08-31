Search and rescue underway after Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO, C.A. (WCBD) – The United States Navy on Tuesday confirmed that a search and rescue operation is underway after a Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon “during routine flight operations.”
According to a press release, “an MH-605 helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln crashed into the sea… approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego.”
The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. PST.
Multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets are assisting with the search.
Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.