Search and rescue underway after Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 1, 2019) The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) embarks on a deployment that will send them around the world and include a homeport change to San Diego. Deploying ships include the guided-missile destroyers USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Mason (DDG 87), and USS Nitze (DDG 94); the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55); and the Spanish Frigate ESPS Mendez Nunez (F 104). Nine Squadrons from Carrier Air WIng Seven (CVW 7) will also deploy, as well as the staffs of Carrier Strike Group Twelve (CSG 12) and Destroyer Squadron Two (DESRON 2) (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman 2nd Class Austin Williamson)

SAN DIEGO, C.A. (WCBD) – The United States Navy on Tuesday confirmed that a search and rescue operation is underway after a Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon “during routine flight operations.”

According to a press release, “an MH-605 helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln crashed into the sea… approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego.”

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. PST.

Multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets are assisting with the search.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.