Second annual Back the Blue Rally takes place at Harley Davidson Erie

It’s the second annual Back the Blue Rally at Harley Davidson Erie.

The ride started at 11 a.m. at the Harley Davidson on West 12th Street.

Last year the ride was created to celebrate the work that police officers do to protect the community.

The organizer of the Back the Blue event said that he hopes the Erie community continues to honor police in this way.

“I’m really hoping that we make this a yearly thing and we can get a point across and start to get a little bit more in the way of involvement with police and the community,” said Tom Nelson, President of Lake Erie Blue Knights.

Hundreds of riders showed up to this event to show support for local police.

