Second convicted child molester dies following Corcoran State Prison attack in California

Jonathan Watson, 41 (Courtesy of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The second convicted child molester attacked by another inmate on Jan. 16 has died at the Corcoran Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Graham De Luis-Conti, 62, was pronounced dead on Sunday at an area hospital, the CDCR said.

Correctional officers responded when inmate Jonathan Watson, 41, attacked two inmates in Facility A with a weapon, causing multiple head wounds to both victims.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment, CDCR said. David Bobb, 48, died on the way to the hospital.

The prison’s investigative services unit and the Kings County Coroner’s Office are investigating both deaths as homicides.

De Luis-Conti was received by CDCR on June 21, 2001. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.

Watson was transferred to Corcoran State Prison from Humboldt County on Sept. 4, 2009 serving time for first-degree murder and intentionally discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.

Bobb was received by CDCR from San Diego County on October 17, 2005 to serve life with the possibility of parole sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.