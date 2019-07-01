Security threat closes access point to Fort Bragg

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – A security threat has closed the All American Access Control Point at Fort Bragg.

Suspected contraband was found that posed a potential threat to the installation, Fort Bragg officials said.

Col. Larry Dewey, Fort Bragg’s director of emergency services, said a man in his early 20s approached the gate in a pickup truck.

The man could not produce proper identification and gave multiple names. The man is not a soldier and not related to a soldier.

A suspicious locked container was found in the pickup truck, Dewey said.

The contents of that package is under investigation.

K-9s were not brought out to search the package but an electronic device gave officials enough signal to warrant the closure.

The colonel called Fort Bragg’s response a “normal security precaution.”

The All American ACP will closed until further notice. 

The access point is located on the All-American Freeway before its intersection with Gruber Road on post.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss