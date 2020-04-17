‘See You on the Other Side’: Musician writes song inspired by pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — As majority of the country has been stuck at home, people have been spending much of their time creating incredible pieces of art.

On March 17th, local musician Jeff Krebs wrote a song to comfort people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think music helps us express things that we might not say to people, but we are definitely feeling,” said Jeff Krebs, Co-Owner, Yoopertone Music.

“The initial chords and melody kind of came to me mysteriously like they do sometimes and then the important ideas I find usually come back around and I think about it more and then I sat down,” said Krebs.

“I think the next day, and just in an hour, got the chorus set up in with the versus and I had a song and then I set up a little camera in my home studio and did that video.”

Jeff said he had been hearing the phrase, “see you on the other side” days before he wrote the song. He thought it was a saying that expressed how he had been feeling being stuck at home.

“It’s been tough not seeing friends and family. I’m seeing my kids, which is about it, it’s great. It’s great to have the kids, but it’s like everybody else, it’s just difficult to not do anything or not see people, not to see our families.”

The first person he sent the video to was his girlfriend. She was the one who told Jeff to share the song because she knew it would bring joy to people during this uncertain time.

“I’m hoping that my song can help give people some hope that we are going to get through this and not too far away, we’re going to see each other again.”

“See You on the Other Side” Lyrics: