Sen. Bernie Sanders wins the New Hampshire Democratic Primary

CONCORD, N.H. (WFLA) – Results coming in from Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary show a close race between three candidates.

Polls started closing at 7 p.m. ET and were completely closed by 8 p.m. in the first-in-the-nation primary. After last week’s disastrous Iowa caucuses, Democrats were hoping for more clarity when it came to results in New Hampshire.

As of 11:15 p.m. with 87 percent of the vote in, NBC News projects Bernie Sanders winning the primary.

The results show Bernie Sanders in the lead with 26 percent of the vote.

Pete Buttigieg trails behind him with 24.3 percent.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is in third with 19.9 percent of the vote.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren trails behind in fourth place with 9.4 percent.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is behind her with 8.4 percent.

According to NBC News, Biden and Warren will not pick up delegates in New Hampshire. Candidates in the state have to meet a threshold of 15 percent to win delegates.

After Biden, Tom Steyer has 3.2 percent of the vote.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is just behind him with 3.3 percent.

Two candidates dropped out as results were coming in.

The first was Andrew Yang, the 45-year-old entrepreneur who became one of the breakout stars of the race.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet wasn’t far behind Yang, dropping his long-shot bid.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump cruised to an easy victory in the state’s Republican primary. He was up against former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

He took a jab at Sen. Warren on Twitter saying she was “having a really bad night.”

“I think she is sending signals that she wants out,” he said.

The president later tweeted about “Crazy Bernie,” saying “Bootedgeedge (Buttigieg)” was giving him a “run for his money.”