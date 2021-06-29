Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s Tahoe estate listed for $41M

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) — A prime piece of real estate on Lake Tahoe is up for sale for anyone with very deep pockets and the desire to displace a revered United States senator.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and her investor husband, Richard C. Blum, just listed their Tahoe estate for $41 million, according to Realtor.com.

The waterfront property was initially listed in October 2020 for $46 million. Lake Tahoe straddles the California-Nevada border, and this home sits on the West Shore, part of the senior senator’s home state.

Brad Scott Visuals

The estate includes the main house, a pavilion and a carriage house. It’s unlikely any party guests will be left without a place to sleep since there are seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms on the compound.

The estate features a 172-foot pier jutting out from a 278-foot white sand beach in the backyard.

Brad Scott Visuals

The home is being offered “mostly furnished,” but it’s unclear what specific furniture pieces are included.

Brad Scott Visuals

The interior features high ceilings and heavy use of natural materials.

The 4.75-acre estate is owned by an LLC tied to Blum’s investment management firm, Blum Capital.

Brad Scott Visuals

The listing agent is Trinkie Watson with Chase International-Tahoe City.

Feinstein and Blum have long held their primary residence in San Francisco, where Blum founded his investment management firm and Feinstein served as mayor from 1978 to 1988.