Sen. Elizabeth Warren to suspend presidential campaign on Thursday

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is suspending her campaign for president, NBC News reports.

Warren is expected to announce that decision during a call with her campaign staff Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

The suspension of her campaign comes after a disappointing night on Super Tuesday, which included a loss during the Democratic primary in her state of Massachusetts.

Sen. Warren’s exit comes on the heels of former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg’s announcement to drop out on Wednesday and leaves former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard in the run for the Democratic presidential nomination.