Sen. Graham on Afghanistan takeover, ‘a sad and dangerous event,’ calls President Biden’s actions ‘reckless’

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 14: Chairman Lindsey Graham, (R-SC). looks on as Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on October 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. Barrett was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in September. (Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham describes the Afghanistan takeover by the Taliban as a “sad and dangerous event,” implicating it as a threat to U.S. national security and the world.

Graham calls President Biden’s diligence to the Afghan-Taliban conflict into question:

“Does President Biden truly believe the Taliban has America’s best interests at heart? Are we comfortable outsourcing American national security to the Taliban? President Biden seems oblivious to the terrorist threats that will come from a Taliban-run Afghanistan.”

According to Graham, al-Queda can remobilize in Afghanistan, putting America and Westerners in jeopardy.

“The decision by President Biden to fully withdraw is a calamity for the people of Afghanistan, a disaster for the American people, and shows a lack of understanding as to the threats that still emanate from the War on Terror. The long-term consequences for America flowing from this debacle in Afghanistan are enormous. America will be seen as weak in the eyes of our enemies and unreliable in the eyes of our allies.”

Graham expresses appreciation for Biden’s efforts in evacuating American personnel, along with allies and partners, however, he does not believe evacuations will be complete by the end of August. “Thousands of Afghans who have helped Americans being left behind for Slaughter,” Graham adds.