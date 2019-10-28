Sen. Graham praises President Trump following death of ISIS leader

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – The world’s most wanted terrorist leader is dead.

President Donald Trump on Sunday said a nighttime U.S. commando raid in Syria took out the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

After making his announcement, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham answered questions in the White House briefing room where the South Carolina lawmaker praised the president for the military action.

“The president has been determined for a very long time to bring Baghdadi to justice. I want to compliment him and his team for bringing about a result that I think is a game changer in the War on Terror,’ he said.

Graham went on to say that by no means is this war over.

The senator also said we must make sure ISIS and organizations like it never come to the United States.