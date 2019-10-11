Sen. Graham pranked by Russians, calls out Trump on withdrawal from Northern Syria

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham was pranked during phone conversations with Russians pretending to be officials from Turkey, according to NBC News.

During recordings of those calls, Sen. Graham called the Kurds a “threat” to Turkey and bad-mouthed the same allies he’s calling out President Trump of betraying.

“Your YPG Kurdish problem is a big problem,” Graham told the pranksters, one of whom was claiming to be Turkey’s defense minister, according to Politico. NBC News reports the reference was to Kurdish fighters who had been armed by the U.S. to combat ISIS.

NBC News also reported the southern senator urged the “minister” to drop plans to use a Russian anti-aircraft system, according to the Politico report.

Sen. Graham on Thursday addressed the Citadel Republican Society in Charleston where he again brought up Trump’s decision to withdraw American troops from Northern Syria.

“The President has abandoned the people who helped us destroy ISIS. This is worse than what Obama did,” he said.

Sen. Graham went on to call the President’s actions, “the biggest blunder of his presidency.”