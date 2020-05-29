Sen. Graham says death of George Floyd was “heartbreaking” and a “stain on law enforcement”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham attended a roundtable discussion on COVID-19 at the Medical University of South Carolina on Friday where he made a statement about the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died after now-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck, cutting off his air supply. The moment was caught on camera.

Chauvin was arrested on Friday, just days after protests broke out in Minneapolis and out across the nation in response to Floyd’s death.

In his statement, Sen. Graham said what happened to Floyd was heartbreaking and a stain on law enforcement.

“The best thing you could do for the good cops, which are overwhelming in number, is to deal with the bad cops forcefully,” he said. “Let the public know that in America, where the badge comes with responsibility.”

Sen. Graham said most law enforcement officers dedicate their lives to protecting us. He said they risk their lives to make ours safer and said on occasion you run into people who do not wear the badge well.

“So, justice for Mr. Floyd will be achieved in a court of law. It will be achieved with social change,” he said. “As we turn the corner on police violence towards minority communities and members, justice for Mr. Floyd will not be achieved by burning somebody’s business down.”

He went on to say, “I’m looking for justice, not revenge. I understand the feelings. It’s hard to watch that video and not be upset, but we have a system in place. Let’s make it better, let’s use it.”