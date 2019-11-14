Sen. Graham speaks on the Impeachment Inquiry

COLUMBIA S.C. (WCBD) – Yesterday was the first day of the public hearings for the Impeachment Inquiry of President Trump, and tomorrow, the former U-S Ambassador to Ukraine takes the stand.

Marie Yovanovitch’s testimony will take place over the next two days to discuss her own deciphering of the July 25th Ukraine call and the President’s requests.

Although we are only in the first week of the public hearings, U-S Senator Lindsey Graham spoke out today, shedding light on the matter.

“I’m really over with this. This whole thing is a joke. I am not persuaded by the quid pro quo argument. He tells Sonderland there is no quid pro…Nothing happened here. We’re not gonna impeach this president over this. We’re not going to legitimize a hearing where you can only call Democratic witnesses. It’s over. It’s done for me.” Lindsey Graham – U.S. Senator

