GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) will discuss legislation aimed at increasing the pilot retirement age from 65 to 67.

The Let Experienced Pilots Fly Act raises the mandatory commercial pilot retirement age. It requires pilots over 65 to maintain a first-class medical certification, which must be renewed every six months.

The bill comes at a time when airlines are struggling to maintain pilots and keep flights on track.

“With baby boomers making up half of the airline pilot population, roughly 5,000 fully qualified pilots are being forced to retire each year. The wave of forced pilot retirements continues even as hundreds of flights are being canceled due to a shortage of available pilots and crews,” Sen. Graham said in an announcement.

Under the bill, air carriers must continue using pilot training and qualification programs approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The legislation does not change or alter any other qualification beyond the age to become a commercial airline pilot.

Sen. Graham will be joined by Drew Jacoby Lemos, Regional Airline Association, for a press conference at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport on Monday morning.