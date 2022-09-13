WASHINGTON (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) will introduce on Tuesday a new bill aimed at late-term abortions.

Graham will be joined by a group of “pro-life leaders” as he presents the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act.

The bill establishes a new criminal offense for performing – or attempting to perform – an abortion if the probable post-fertilization age of the fetus is 20 weeks or more.

According to a summary of the bill, violators will be subject to criminal penalties including a fine, a prison term of up to five years, or both.

“The bill provides exceptions for an abortion (1) that is necessary to save the life of the pregnant woman, or (2) when the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest. A physician who performs or attempts to perform an abortion under an exception must comply with specified requirements,” the document reads.

Tuesday’s press conference is scheduled for noon at the Russell Senate Office Building.