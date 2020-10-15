Sen. Kamala Harris cancels Asheville visit after 2 campaign members test positive for COVID-19

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Senator Kamala Harris cancelled her visit to Asheville Thursday morning after two people associated with her campaign tested positive for COVID-19, according to her campaign manager.

Campaign Manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said they learned about the positive results late Wednesday night.

A non-staff flight crew member and Senator Harris’ Communications Director Liz Allen both tested positive, according to a press release from Dillon.

Dillon said neither Harris nor former Vice President Joe Biden were not in close contact with either individual, and there is no need for them to quarantine.

As a precaution, Harris will not travel for any campaign events through Sunday, Oct. 18, according to the press release. However, she will continue to hold virtual campaign activities.

Dillon said Harris was tested for the coronavirus yesterday and the results were negative.