Sen. Kamala Harris to campaign in Raleigh on Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sen. Kamala Harris will visit Raleigh next week where is is expected to discuss filing the vacancy on the Supreme Court and the Affordable Care Act.

Harris will be joined Monday by former North Carolina Gov. Jim Hunt (D) and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Further details on Harris’ visit will be released later.

Her visit comes as Joe Biden campaigned in Charlotte on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump spoke about health care in Charlotte on Thursday.

