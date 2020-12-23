Sen. Scott offers support for pastor granted full pardon by President Trump

Nation & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AP Photo

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – President Donald Trump issued pardons to dozens of individuals on Tuesday, including a pastor who garnered support from U.S. Senator Tim Scott.

Otis Gordon was convicted for possession with intent to distribute narcotics and has since become a pastor at Life Changer’s International Ministries and mentors at-risk kids.

Following the deadly shootings at Emanuel AME Church in June of 2015, Gordon led a prayer session at the U.S. Capitol.

Sen. Scott described Gordon as “a model citizen” since his release and “focused on helping young men avoid the same traps he once fell in.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES