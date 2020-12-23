Sen. Scott offers support for pastor granted full pardon by President Trump

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – President Donald Trump issued pardons to dozens of individuals on Tuesday, including a pastor who garnered support from U.S. Senator Tim Scott.

Otis Gordon was convicted for possession with intent to distribute narcotics and has since become a pastor at Life Changer’s International Ministries and mentors at-risk kids.

Following the deadly shootings at Emanuel AME Church in June of 2015, Gordon led a prayer session at the U.S. Capitol.

Sen. Scott described Gordon as “a model citizen” since his release and “focused on helping young men avoid the same traps he once fell in.”