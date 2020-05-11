Sen. Scott supports act that would help families with newborns receive coronavirus relief funds

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – The push continues on Capitol Hill for new parents to quickly receive an additional $500 per child in coronavirus relief.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is among the lawmakers who introduced the bi-partisan proposal.

Right now, parents of children born on or after January 1st, 2020 must wait until they file their 2021 taxes to get the money.

The Newborn Cares ACT would waive those rules and get payments to families with newborns as soon as the child is assigned a social security number.