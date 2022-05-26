COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina jurist Michelle Childs is one step closer to confirmation for the federal court typically seen as a proving ground for the nation’s highest bench.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 17-5 Thursday to approve Childs’ nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. It now goes to the full Senate for a vote.

Childs has been a federal judge on South Carolina’s District Court for more than a decade.

Earlier this year, she was on a shortlist of candidates being considered by President Joe Biden for an upcoming vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Her bipartisan supporters include Democratic U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham.

“Judge Childs would not have been chosen by a conservative Republican president, but she is highly qualified to do the job,” said Sen. Graham. “She has earned a reputation of following the law as it is written, being fair, and having a disposition that lawyers enjoy being in front of. Judge Childs wears the robe well.

Sen. Graham said Judge Childs is “highly respected by every corner of the legal community” in South Carolina.