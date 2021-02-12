Senators Warnock, Ossoff outline COVID19 relief plan for Georgia families

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia’s Senators, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, outlined plans on new legislation to help families in the peach state as part of their COVID-19 budget resolution.

The U.S. lawmakers want congress to pass the 1 point 9 trillion dollar relief to help Georgia families.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, breaks down the new changes.

Georgia’s Senator, Jon Ossoff, wants to help families who earn less than 75-thousand dollars get help.

Senator Ossoff said, “The message today for Georgia families is very simple – $8200 of additional federal financial relief. It is to see you and your kids through the pandemic.”

Senator Raphael Warnock said, “Our top priority is to get the vaccine distributed in our state and getting the relief that Georgians need to get on their feet.”

The plan would allocate nearly 2-billion dollars to expand Medicaid coverage.

Senator Warnock said, “Well the current package presents an additional 5% for Georgia through the FMAP which is more incentives Georgia to do the right thing. Georgia is losing money because it’s not expanding Medicaid.”

The budget resolution would also help families with job losses.

Senator Ossoff said, “Senator Warnock and I were sent here to fight for covid19 relief who have had to face childcare costs as schools closed, huge medical bills during this crisis, loss of unemployment and financial distress, families who have faced foreclosure and eviction.”

The proposal puts 4-billion dollars for school safety, 5-billion dollars to help farmers of color and 8-billion dollars for front line workers.

The budget plan also calls for more funding for Georgia’s historically black colleges and minority institutions.

