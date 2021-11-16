Send gifts now! USPS expects over 850 million packages this season

United States Postal Service mail carrier Frank Colon, 59, delivers a package amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 30, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KTVI) — The United States Postal Service is reminding people to send gifts early to their loved ones.

The 2020 holiday season set a record for the USPS, saying, “13 billion letters, cards, and packages were processed and delivered under some of the most difficult circumstances we’ve faced in the past century.”

USPS said it expects to deliver more mail and packages to homes between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day than any other shipper. It is anticipating between 850 million and 950 million packages during that time. “The total number of letters, cards, and packages processed and delivered is estimated to be more than 12 billion,” according to USPS.

Sunday delivery will begin on Nov. 28 in places with high package volumes. USPS already delivers on Sundays in most major cities. It expects to deliver more than 9.7 million packages each Sunday throughout the holiday season. USPS mail carriers will also deliver packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations.

In preparation for the high-volume season, USPS leased 7.5 million square feet of additional space across over 40 annexes “to handle the increase in the number of packages being mailed.”

The Postal Service is also hiring for over 40,000 seasonal jobs to help will mail processing and delivery.

USPS said their busiest time of year begins two weeks before Christmas. It expects nearly 2.3 billion pieces of first-class mail to be processed and delivered the week of Dec. 13.

Here are the shipping deadlines for 2021:

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO ( except ZIP Code 093 ) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service

) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Here are some tips for making shipping easier: