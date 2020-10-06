Senior Presidential Adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – NBC News has learned that Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
According to Hallie Jackson, Miller has been working remotely for the past five days and has tested negatively every day.
He is self-quarantining after testing positive on Tuesday.
Miller is just the latest of a growing list of individuals connected to the White House who have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past few days.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as details become available.
