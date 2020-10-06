Senior Presidential Adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as senior adviser to the President Stephen Miller (C) listens during a round-table discussion on border security and safe communities with State, local, and community leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House on January 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. As the second-longest government shut down continues, Democrats and Republicans have not found a compromise for border security funding and President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – NBC News has learned that Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to Hallie Jackson, Miller has been working remotely for the past five days and has tested negatively every day.

He is self-quarantining after testing positive on Tuesday.

Miller is just the latest of a growing list of individuals connected to the White House who have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past few days.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as details become available.

