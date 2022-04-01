TYSONS, Va. (WDVM) — Parts of Northern Virginia are seeing the aftermath of severe weather that swept through the area Thursday night. Dominion Energy has reported 198 customers without power in Northern Virginia as of Friday morning.

In Tysons, the Sunoco Gas Station on Chain Bridge Road demonstrates the destruction of the storm. There was lots of debris on the ground. An awning was partially slanted, leaning onto the gas station building itself. Near the caution tape, you can see a downed ‘Save Big Sign’ right near one of the gas pumps. While traffic cones scattered throughout the gas station.

Dominion Energy posted on its social media Thursday warning the customers that there might be some potential outages but the hardest hit area of those outages in the southern part of the state.