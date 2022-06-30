CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A flying shark… no, literally, a flying shark.

A Shark Week blimp is taking flight over Charlotte in July, according to Discovery. To see exactly when it will be over the Queen City, check the blimp tracker.

The #SharkWeek blimps are breaching into the sky this Friday! 🦈🌤 Rep the sharks on your coast by posting your blimp sightings on social media with #EastShark or #WestShark.



Head over to https://t.co/FIjslNjrfC Friday to track the journey and see which blimp gets the most love! pic.twitter.com/6p3GMksQTz — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) June 28, 2022

So here’s the deal — two blimps will take off over the east and west coasts beginning July 1. It’s a battle of the coasts, looking for the most ‘sharkadelic’ fans.

If you see it in the sky, take a picture and represent your coast on social using #EastShark or #WestShark.

The blimps are pretty big, measuring 128 feet long and 44 feet high. These big boys can travel at speeds more than 50 miles per hour and cruise about 250 miles per day.

Don’t miss it, and may the best coast win.