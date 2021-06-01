Sheetz to accept Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies this summer

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz customers will soon have the option to pay for their food and gas with cryptocurrency.

The convenience store chain will accept Bitcoin, dogecoin, litecoin, ether and other forms of cryptocurrency starting this summer. Plans are in the works for cryptocurrency to work at gas pumps later on this year. They will be partnering with digital payment company Flexa to make this possible.

“With interest in digital currencies reaching all-time highs, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that there are real, tangible benefits for the merchants who accept them—not only reduced fraud and cost savings, but also a better and more mobile customer experience,” Trevor Filter, co-founder of Flexa said. “Sheetz is one of the most forward-thinking brands in the business and understands their customer base better than anyone else. We’re absolutely elated that Flexa can help them become the first convenience and retail chain to accept digital currencies directly at the pump.”

Sheetz customers will be able to connect their My Sheetz loyalty account when they use Flexa-enabled apps. Linda Smith, Payments Manager for Sheetz said the company is very excited to be working with Flexa to roll out support for cryptocurrencies and other types of digital assets.

“Above all else, our mission at Sheetz is to continue providing our customers with the ultimate one-stop-shop where they can refuel their car and refresh their body,” Smith said. “As a result, we are constantly innovating and exploring new offerings to truly give our customers what they want, when they want it, 24/7/365 — that includes accepting many forms of payment.”