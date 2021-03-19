Shelby man charged in connection to Capitol riot

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Shelby man has been charged for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to the FBI.

Officials say Johnny Harris was seen in the Capitol building with a megaphone and flag during the violent insurrection. The FBI says an anonymous tipster told them Harris had posted pictures of himself inside of the U.S. Capitol building on his Facebook page.

Harris was interviewed by the FBI on Jan. 19 and admitted to entering the building during the riot. He also stated that he had recorded the events with a GoPro camera and on a cell phone.

The FBI collected security footage and body camera video that they say shows Harris specifically inside of the Capitol Rotunda and in a hallway just outside of the Rotunda. Two witnesses who traveled to the Capitol with Harris also identified him as the individual in the photos.







The FBI has charged Harris with several crimes, including knowingly entering restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct and uttering loud, threatening, or abusive language, or engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings.