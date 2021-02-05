Shelby mom, daughter shot in violent incident live-streamed on Facebook

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A shooting that involved a mother and her teenage daughter was live-streamed on social media Wednesday night.

According to police, the fight started virtually. Two teenage girls were arguing through social media, but Wednesday night things turned physical.

Police say the teens were fighting in front of a crowd at a home on Gold Street when the mother of one of the girls stepped in to break up the fight.

That’s when police say the shooter opened fire.

The mother was shot multiple times and her 16-year-old daughter was hit at least once, police said. They were both treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Oh it was scary,” said one neighbor who asked not to be identified.

Neighbors describe hearing upwards of 10-12 shots fired.

“My son came and told me he watched it on Facebook Live,” the neighbor said.

Police say some of the witnesses live-streamed the fight and subsequent shooting.

“The young generation is not like how we grew up. They do things differently. The world has changed.”

Shelby Police tell FOX 46 they do have a suspect, but that person is not yet in custody.