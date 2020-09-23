Shell encourages road trips and “StateEscapes” amid pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Shell Oil Company is encouraging Americans to take a “StateEscape” as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change the way we travel.

A StateEscape, according to Shell, is “a safe road trip vacation born out of the desire to get away while not venturing too far from home.”

A recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Shell revealed that 66% of Americans would go on a spontaneous road trip, and 36% are more likely to go on a road trip now than they were before the pandemic hit.

Thanks to virtual work and school, 61% of Americans feel that they can more easily travel, and 47% would be willing to work or learn remotely while on the road trip.

To help people get out on the open road, Shell has put together a list of tips and tricks for a good road trip, as well as a Fuel Rewards program that allows customers to redeem rewards on rental cars and hotel rooms.

