SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A homeless dog is being called a hero by the community after he helped save the life of another dog in need.

Carlton, a 1-year-old hound mix available for adoption at Renegade Paws Rescue helped save a fellow dog in need of an emergency blood transfusion.

According to a Facebook post, Breeze, a local rescue dog, needed the blood so that he could have a high enough red blood cell count for an intensive exploratory surgery. When the rescue organization learned of Breeze’s situation, Executive Director Jennifer Taylor offered Carlton as a potential donor.

Volunteers say that Carlton was on his best behavior despite having a “significant” blood draw.

Carlton available for foster and adoption through Renegade Paws Rescue

Breeze’s surgery was a success and revealed the source of his internal bleeding—something that would not have been possible without Carlton’s generous donation.

Since the procedure, Breeze’s thankful owner says that he is “very grateful to Renegade Paws Rescue and hero dog Carlton for the gift of blood and life.”

Breeze continues to recover slowly, but is doing well after surgery, he is eating well, and keeping his food down.

However, Carlton is still looking for both a foster family and a home. Currently, he is being boarded at the Boop and Board, Renegade Paws Rescue’s boarding facility. However, the rescue says he could really use a home to grow and thrive in, whether it’s a temporary foster or a permanent home.

Carlton, abandoned as a puppy last year, is just over a year old. He is good with dogs and kids. Although he can be active, he can also be affectionate and fun—he’s also officially a lifesaver.

If you are interested in fostering Carlton, please visit www.renegadepawsrescue.org and fill out a foster application and list “Carlton” as the dog you’re interested in fostering. If you would like to adopt Carlton, click here.