IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man is facing numerous charges after deputies seized around 8,000 ecstasy pills disguised as candy after a pursuit ended in a crash in Iredell County, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies attempted to stop a GMC SUV Thursday on I-77 near mile marker 62 for traffic violations. Deputies said the driver refused to stop and fled northbound before exiting onto East Memorial Highway in Union Grove.

Deputies continued to chase the SUV until it crashed into the woods on Jericho Road.

The driver, 31-year-old Oseas Ivan Nunoz, was arrested without incident.

Investigators searched the vehicle where they reportedly found 2,142.88 grams of Ecstasy pills, a firearm, marijuana and $3,215. Munoz is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a gun.

Authorities said the MDMA pills were disguised as candy in various shapes and colors and were worth over $267,860.

Deputies also said they learned that Munoz was wanted out of South Carolina for felony selling a controlled substance.

He was arrested and charged with Felony Trafficking in MDMA by Possession, Felony Trafficking in MDMA by Transportation, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver MDMA, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Felony Flee to Elude, Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Firearm by Felon, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Munoz was issued an $850,000 secured bond.