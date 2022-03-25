HIDDENITE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Human remains found decomposing in a wooden area near a road in Alexander County on Monday belonged to a 54-year-old Hiddenite man missing for almost a month, an autopsy revealed.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, the remains belonged to Kenneth Dale Walker who was reported missing on February 24.

Deputies responded to calls on Monday, March 21, in a wooded area off Sulphur Springs Road in Hiddenite after members of the Hiddenite Volunteer Fire Department found remains that authorities estimated had been decomposing for a number of weeks.

Investigators said the remains were found about a quarter-mile away from the missing person’s home on Sulphur Springs Road.

The sheriff’s office did not release information on if the autopsy report revealed Walker’s cause of death but said his death is suspicious.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at 828-632-1111 or 828-632-2911, or Crimestoppers at 828-632-8555.