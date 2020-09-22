Sheriff identifies Canadian woman accused of mailing ricin to Trump, South Texas authorities

Pascale Ferrier, 53, a Canadian citizen, was identified as the person accused of mailing the poson ricin to Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra and three female detention officers. (Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office)

HARLINGEN, Texas (Border Report) — A 53-year-old Canadian woman who was arrested on charges of mailing a poison-filled envelope to the White House and to four law enforcement agents in South Texas was identified on Tuesday by the Hidalgo County sheriff, who said he received a suspicious package last Wednesday.

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said he received an envelope on Sept. 9 that contained “a suspicious white powdery substance,” according to a news release from his office. The letter contained a Canadian postmark and “the author clearly stated a desire to harm Sheriff Guerra and three female detention officers as they too were sent letters.”

There were no injuries resulting from the letters, which were intercepted at the Hidalgo County Detention Center in Edinburg, Texas. And the substance inside the letter was identified as ricin, a deadly toxin.

Authorities also found the letters contained similar language to a letter sent on Saturday to President Donald Trump “that included the same signature block ‘FREE REBEL SPIRIT,'” the sheriff said.

“The letter along with the substance was immediately secured as a standard protocol to avoid any further contact or possible contamination to employees. The United States Postal Inspector was advised our office had received a letter with a potentially hazardous substance,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sender was identified as Pascale Ferrier, a Canadian who was listed as from Lavell, Quebec, in documents from her arrest in Mission, Texas, on March 20, 2019.

On Monday, Mission Police Investigator Art Flores told Border Report that a suspicious package containing a white substance also was sent to Mission Police Chief Robert Dominguez on Thursday or Friday.

Ferrier had been arrested by Mission police on weapon possession charges that violated her visa. She was released on May 18, 2019, to U.S. immigration authorities, Guerra said. She was then deported back to Canada but was arrested this weekend as she reportedly tried to cross the border into upstate New York carrying a firearm, The New York Times reported.

The Associated Press reported that Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Monday searched a home in Saint-Hubert, Quebec, a suburb of Montreal, relating to this case.

Ferrier is being held in Washington, D.C., and the FBI is leading the investigation, FBI officials told Border Report.