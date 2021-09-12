Sheriff: Monroe woman arrested after making several bomb threats to Union County area schools

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Monroe woman is facing multiple charges after deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office said she made several bomb threats to area schools.

Sarah Elizabeth Jones, 26, has been charged with three felony counts of making a false report concerning a destructive device, three counts of cyberstalking, and two counts of identity theft.

According to the UCSO, an investigation began Tuesday evening after school officials at Sun Valley received an email from a bogus account reporting explosive devices at Sun Valley High, Sun Valley Middle and also an elementary school outside of Union County.

UCSO deputies, school resource officers and Union County Public Schools officials searched both Union County schools that evening and again Wednesday to ensure the schools were safe. Detectives immediately began working to identify the origin of the threatening email, the sheriff’s office said.

On Thursday, a school official at Prospect Elementary received a similar threatening email concerning explosive devices on the school property.

Deputies, SROs and detectives conducted a sweep of the school property with negative results. “This bogus email appeared to originate from the same source as the one targeting Sun Valley,” the UCSO said.

Detectives were able to link the source of the emails back to Jones and executed a search warrant at her Dellwood Drive home where several electronic devices were seized. This investigation is ongoing.