Sheriff: Union County deputy uses patrol vehicle to stop speeding, impaired driver traveling wrong way

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Union County Sheriff’s deputy used his patrol vehicle to stop a speeding, impaired driver on Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The UCSO tells FOX 46 that a chase began around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, involving a driver who was speeding, reaching 90 miles per hour, traveling in the wrong lane of traffic on the Monroe Expressway.

The driver has been identified as Salama Horne of Bessemer City, North Carolina. Deputies said Horne eventually exited the Monroe Expressway, traveled on Unionville-Indian Trail Road, and then tried to cross over the expressway bridge and re-enter oncoming traffic on the Monroe Expressway.

A deputy involved in the pursuit used his patrol vehicle to ultimately stop the suspect, the UCSO said.

Horne was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. While being treated, a UCSO SAFE Unit deputy conducted a Driving While Impaired investigation. Horne was ultimately released from the hospital and taken to the Union County Jail where she has been charged with felony flee to elude and driving while impaired, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy involved was not injured in this incident.

“I am thankful for the combined efforts of the law enforcement agencies involved with the arrest of this suspect. Our deputy chose to risk his own health and well-being in order to ensure the safety of the general public. I am thankful that he is not hurt and I am proud that he is part of the Union County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Cathey said in a written statement released on Wednesday night.