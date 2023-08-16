AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Josey High School.

It happened around 11:00 am, Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement says the shooting happened INSIDE the school cafeteria after an altercation between two students.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree tells us that one person was injured, sustaining a gunshot wound to the finger. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A suspect has been identified, believed to be a juvenile. Investigators are currently searching for them.

The school has since been evacuated.

If you have any information on the suspect, you’re asked to contact Richmond County Investigators at 706-821-1080

The Richmond County School System and the Sheriff’s Office held a joint press conference at 3 p.m. to address this morning’s shooting at Josey High School.

The Richmond County School System has issued the following statement to parents:

Two students were involved in an altercation at TW Josey High School where one student was shot. The campus was secured under a lockdown, and Richmond County Police responded. The injured student is in stable condition and is receiving medical attention. The shooter is not in the area around campus. Out of an abundance of caution, Murphey Middle School was also secured. The incident is under investigation by Richmond County Police. RCSS

The RCSO issued the following statement:

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators are on scene at Josey High School in reference to shooting call on the school’s campus. We are asking the parents to report Josey’s football stadium to reunify with their students. This investigation is active and on-going and no further details are available at this time. RCSO

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.