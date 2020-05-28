Siberian zoo sees animal baby boom during lockdown

KRASNOYARSK, RUSSIA (NBC NEWS CHANNEL) – The coronavirus lockdown encouraged a baby boom among animals at one Siberian zoo!

Reindeer calves, llamas, rare Egyptian goslings, and a baby brown weeper capuchin monkey are among the zoo’s new arrivals.

The zoo’s director said the absence of visitors had encouraged mating among some residents; however, it had also confused others and prompted changes in their behavior.

The zoo’s camels appeared to be missing visitors. They now follow every zoo employee who walks past their enclosure.

Despite some of the advantages to the lack of visitors, the zoo’s finances are suffering.

President Vladimir Putin ordered the lockdown measures in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Although the country’s regions did have some say over local rules.