NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Contemporary Christian artist Amy Grant was injured in a biking accident in Nashville on Wednesday.

It happened around 3 p.m. near the Harpeth Hills Golf Course on the south side of Nashville, Grant’s publicist told Nexstar’s WKRN.

The singer/songwriter was riding a bike with a friend near the golf course when she fell. She was wearing a helmet.

Grant was taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she was treated in the emergency room for cuts and abrasions. She is stable but may be admitted as a precaution, her family said.

Grant is the wife of country music star Vince Gill. She has won six Grammy Awards and has a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville.

She will also be inducted into the Kennedy Center Honors later this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.