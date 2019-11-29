Sioux Falls photographer creates an Arctic Express experience

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A KELOLAND photographer is capturing family memories in a unique way.

Families are coming to the arctic express photo-shoot.

“It’s just fun. That’s the best way to describe it. It’s just a fun environment and just a great time all around,” Chris Pede said.

Keeping this train on the tracks is photographer Christopher Reistroffer, who, with a little imagination, transforms his set up at Studio Blu at 8th and Railroad in Sioux Falls into a winter wonderland.

“You’ve got music, you’ve got Santa, you’ve got costumes, you’ve got music, it’s indoors, you’ve got props, and all of a sudden before you know it it’s just a really special unique experience,” Reistroffer said.

He started this series three years ago.

With each passing year, it’s slowly evolved into something bigger. He’s now introducing moving video framing for this year’s photos.

“This year, I’ve brought live portraits to the Polar Express and, I tell you what, every time I’ve shown a family their picture with snow actually moving it adds a whole other element to it,” Reistroffer said.

He enjoys preserving moments like this.

“I don’t really look at myself as a photographer. I look at myself as a keeper of time… I get to help people remember,” Reistroffer said.

People like Chirs Pede and his family.

“You never know if something’s going to happen or whatever the case may be. You just want to have those memories locked forever basically,” Pede said.

Joe Quinn and his family are also having their today preserved for tomorrow.

“Just for the fact that Zoe’s a year old and Taylor and Ellie are not getting younger. It’d be cool to see how they look at this time in their lives and… look back 10 years from now and how young we looked too,” Joe Quinn said.

10 percent of the proceeds from the photoshoot will benefit Call to Freedom, a non-profit which fights human trafficking.

Reistroffer is holding another Arctic Express shoot in mid-December.