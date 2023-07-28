SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County woman says more officers need to be arrested at the Scotland County Correctional Institution after allegations of excessive force against her brother.

Cheri Hunt believes more officers should be charged in the incident. Six officers have already been charged for allegedly using excessive force.

Last week, three former officers and one current were arrested and charged in connection with the incident, according to officials. Two more officers were charged in the incident on Monday.

“Inhumane . . . the way they treated my brother. They treated him worse than a dog would be treated,” Hunt said. “And I don’t care what you’re in prison for, nobody deserves to be mistreated. We are all human beings at the end of the day.”

Hunt’s brother was incarcerated in the Scotland County Correctional Institution at the time of the incident. She said in June 2022, she started wondering why her brother hadn’t contacted her.

He later sent her a letter, saying he needed protective custody and feared for his life.

“The officer tased him and had a female officer come up and pepper spray him, and they threw him in a hot shower,” Hunt said.

Hunt alleges the officers used a racial slur for a Mexican, despite her brother being a Lumbee Indian.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations looked into allegations of excessive force involving correctional officers and an inmate in November.

Since then, authorities have arrested six correctional officers in the incident, but Hunt said the officers who allegedly assaulted her brother still work in the prison.

“People out here in the police force, they think that because they got that badge, that gives them that power to treat people any kind of way,” Hunt said. “At the end of the day, you’re going to get caught eventually.”

Hunt said her brother was moved from the facility, but that it took more than a year to get him transferred to another facility.

“There is more . . . there is more coming,” she said.

The NCSBI said they can’t comment on the cases because they are still pending.

News13 also reached out to the warden of the Scotland County Correctional Institution, Stephen Jacobs, but did not receive a response about the allegations.