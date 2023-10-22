ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A skydiver was rescued Saturday after he became stuck in a tree well off the ground, according to the South Salisbury Fire Department.

Firefighters say they were called to help the parachutist around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 21, in the woods near the 1000 block of Henderson Grove Church Road.

This is near the Mid-Carolina Reginal Airport. Authorities say they arrived to find the man hanging from his harness, about 70 to 75 feet off the ground.

According to officials, a rope rescue was done. The skydiver appeared to be uninjured; however, he was taken to the hospital as a precaution since he spent a long time suspended.

In total, 50 first responders helped, with the South Salisbury Fire Department taking the lead. The Kannapolis Fire Department, Rowan County Rescue Squad, Rowan County Emergency Medical Services, and Rowan County Emergency Management all responded.